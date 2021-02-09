World Asset Management Inc Takes $243,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,706 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.37.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

