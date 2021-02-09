World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,865 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $145.77 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $145.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 485.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.70.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

