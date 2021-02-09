Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 669 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,018,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

