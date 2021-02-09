Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -288.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

