Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 1,923 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.