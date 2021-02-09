Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,448 shares of company stock worth $3,549,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

