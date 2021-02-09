Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 583,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 321,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98.

About Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

