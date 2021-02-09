Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 365,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $137.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

