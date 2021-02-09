Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00.

WYNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $137.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.