Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,967 shares during the period. Xperi makes up approximately 6.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,307. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

