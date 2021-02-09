Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading Down 8.2%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 803,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 549,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

YTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

