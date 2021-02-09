Ycash Trading Down 9.6% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $189,948.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00218668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00081843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,794,069 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

