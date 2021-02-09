Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) PT Raised to $24.00

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

YTEN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.