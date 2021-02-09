Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.45. First Community posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens began coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Community by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in First Community by 5.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

