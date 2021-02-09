Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. Natus Medical reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natus Medical.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Natus Medical by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 1,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $904.95 million, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

