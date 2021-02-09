Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.72). Nine Energy Service reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

NINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $91.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

