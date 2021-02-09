Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. NMI posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NMI.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,860. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

