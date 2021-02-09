Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RE/MAX.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $727.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

