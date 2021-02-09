Zacks: Analysts Expect Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.10. Forterra posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forterra.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Forterra by 26.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

