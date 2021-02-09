Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 724,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $638.36 million, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 517,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 90,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

