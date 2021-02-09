Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post sales of $103.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.03 million and the lowest is $103.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $111.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $438.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $439.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $480.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

RMBS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,017. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,070 shares of company stock worth $1,413,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 73.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rambus by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 220,251 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

