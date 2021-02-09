Zacks: Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.60 Million

Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $69.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.75 million to $70.10 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $63.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $284.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.18 million to $295.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $298.91 million, with estimates ranging from $276.42 million to $321.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 415,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

