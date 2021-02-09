Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce sales of $171.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.79 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $164.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $553.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.91 million to $555.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $561.77 million, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $580.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DDD. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 3D Systems by 73.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. 7,168,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,273,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.