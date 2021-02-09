Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

