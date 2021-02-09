Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Jabil reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares in the company, valued at $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,236 shares of company stock worth $5,453,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. 6,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,857. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

