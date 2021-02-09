Zacks: Brokerages Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $1.64.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 272,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

