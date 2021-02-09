Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce ($1.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 4,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.