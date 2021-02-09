Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Sell

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. 606,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,445. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,996 shares of company stock worth $2,941,859. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

