Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Sell

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $395.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

