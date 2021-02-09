Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

SALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

