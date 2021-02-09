Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Sell

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.75. 123,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,420. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

