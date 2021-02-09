Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.