Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Hold

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. RGC Resources has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 490.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

