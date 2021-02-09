Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The First Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,873,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

