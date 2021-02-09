Zero (ZER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,718.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $61,718.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00231110 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,632,129 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

