Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.26.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

