Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 19,144 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 344.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $115.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of -250.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

