Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 22,988 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 185.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,211 shares of company stock worth $21,867,125 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

