Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

DOC opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.