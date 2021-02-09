Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

