Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRI. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 402,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRI opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

