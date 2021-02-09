Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,196 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

