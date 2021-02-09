Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($1.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. 17,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,552. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $59.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

