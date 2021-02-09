Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ (ZYNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ZYNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

