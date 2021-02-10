$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Harmonic posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 678,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,883 shares of company stock valued at $547,584. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

