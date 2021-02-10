-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.11. The Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MTW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NYSE MTW opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.90 million, a P/E ratio of -45.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

