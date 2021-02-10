$0.06 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.60.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

