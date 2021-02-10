-$0.08 EPS Expected for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerus’ earnings. Cerus posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerus will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerus.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Cerus has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $330,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $456,716.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,716.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.