-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Fastly also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $718,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,328.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,453 shares of company stock worth $5,960,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

