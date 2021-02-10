$0.11 EPS Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 46,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

